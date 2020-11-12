macOS Big Sur Releasing Today, Check Release Time in Your Region

The full and final version of macOS Big Sur is all set to release in a few hours from now. You can check when it will land in your region.

macOS Big Sur Releasing at 10am PST, Check the Release Time in Your Region Using Our Handy Chart

Apple's next-generation operating system for the Mac - macOS Big Sur - is all set to land on Macs around the globe at 10am PST later today. While you can easily convert that timezone in your head, but we are going to save you from that trouble and present you a chart with all the major cities / regions, highlighting exactly when the new update will drop.

Today is a really, really exciting day for the Mac. macOS Big Sur is a massive update as it brings a whole new UI to the Mac, making it more consistent with Apple's entire ecosystem. Every single app has been updated and you will feel right at home if you have an iPhone in your pocket and an iPad on your desk.

macOS Big Sur introduces a brand new Control Center, allowing you to toggle stuff like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and so much more on the fly. A new set of updated widgets also make the cut here, bringing it in line with what we have come to love with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

But, the biggest change is in the performance department as Big Sur is the first version of macOS written from the group up with Apple Silicon in mind. If you buy one of the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or Mac mini computers with M1 chip, Big Sur will offer you performance gains and efficiency you just won't find on an Intel based Mac. Things like waking up instantly, how an iPad does, are part of the package.

All of this and more, can be yours when macOS Big Sur goes live later today.

