Redesigned MacBook Air Delayed to H2, 2022, but Will Feature Next-Gen M2 SoC, MagSafe, and More

Apple’s plans to launch its redesigned MacBook Air have reportedly hit a temporary roadblock, according to a notable reporter, but since it is expected to launch with better hardware than the previous-generation model, the wait will likely be worth it.

Earlier Reports Claimed That the MacBook Air Would Get a Redesign, but Apple Would Stick With the Same M1 Chip

In Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the MacBook Air is part of his discussion, and according to his latest predictions, the upcoming portable Mac will launch in the second half of 2022. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that mass production of the same machine would start in the third quarter of this year, so as far as launch predictions go, both individuals have a similar view on Apple’s plans.

However, where they both do not appear to agree is the upcoming MacBook Air’s hardware specifications. Kuo previously predicted that while Apple is planning a redesign, the company will stick with the same M1 chipset it used on the current-generation MacBook Air. Assuming this ends up being true, most customers will likely forego the purchase because if performance and increased battery life are their top priorities, they can get a better deal on the current version.

Gurman, on the other hand, believes that the MacBook Air will feature the M2, with an earlier prediction from the reporter claiming that this Apple Silicon will be marginally faster than its predecessor, with Apple offering up to a 10-core GPU. Unfortunately, it may not ship with a mini-LED, as Apple will have to price it higher, and then, it may not deliver the same value due to the increased display costs.

We should also expect the MacBook Air to arrive with a notch at the top and a fresh swath of colors. The upcoming model may include a MagSafe connector, along with one Thunderbolt 4 port on either side. Unfortunately, we do not expect these Thunderbolt 4 ports to arrive with eGPU support, as Apple omitted the feature on the 2021 MacBook Air range.

Apple could unveil the M2 during the same time as the redesigned MacBook Air, just like it did with the M1.