M2 Mac mini Features Blazing Fast Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3

2023 M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini Offers Huge Upgrades in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Department - Now Support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Macs have always offered solid Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and are essential components of the overall Mac experience. With the Mac mini powered by M2 and M2 Pro, you can expect things to be faster than before when it comes to wireless connectivity.

The new Mac mini ships with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as standard. With Wi-Fi 6E, you can expect wireless throughput of up to 2.4Gbps. That’s blazing fast and is absolutely necessary if you want to experience your gigabit internet at its full potential.

Keep one thing in mind, while Wi-Fi 6E gives you a ton of headroom to play around with, but it will not make your currently internet connection faster in any way. Also keep in mind that you must have a Wi-Fi 6E router in order to take advantage of these speeds.

When it comes to Bluetooth 5.3, you can expect more efficiency, security and stability. In other words, devices connected to your Mac mini should perform better and remain stable throughout. If you’re wondering whether or not Bluetooth 4.3 will enable lossless audio? It won’t, so keep your hopes down.

The M2 Mac mini starts at just $599 for the base model. You get four Thunderbolt 4 ports in total if you upgrade to the M2 Pro version of the Mac mini. We are still digging through the details of the new Mac mini so stay tuned for more.

