M2 Mac mini Features 2 Thunderbolt Bolts, 4 if You Get the M2 Pro Model

If you're buying the M2 Mac mini, it will ship with only two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Upgrade to the M2 Pro and you get more.

Want More Thunderbolt 4 Ports? Get the M2 Pro Mac mini or You'll Get 2 Thunderbolt 4 Ports Only

Plugging stuff into a computer seems like something we stopped doing a long time ago. But, if you still need ports, every Mac ships with a few of them, including the new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models.

But, since there are two different types of Mac mini models to choose from, you also get a different array of ports on both. This time around, if you upgrade to the faster processor, which is the M2 Pro, you get a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports. If you are planning to stick with the base model M2 Mac mini, you get a total of two Thunderbolt 4 ports only. The capabilities of these ports remain the same on both models with speeds up to 40Gb/s supported on each port.

Every other port remains the same. This includes two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet and everyone's favorite for no reason at all, the headphone jack. You only get four Thunderbolt 4 ports if you decide to upgrade to the M2 Pro, nothing else.

The Mac mini is cheaper than before and starts at just $599 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Check out the following while you are here: