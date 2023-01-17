New MacBook Pro With Faster, More Efficient M2 Pro, M2 Max Chip Options Announced, Up To 22-Hour Battery, 38-Core GPU, Same Design, More

To the surprise of many, Apple has officially announced the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options. While these portable Macs look identical to the models featuring the M1 Pro and M1 Max, there are significant changes and upgrades underneath the hood, so we will be discussing those in more detail.

Apple claims the latest MacBook Pro family can deliver 6x the performance of Intel-based models, plus increased battery life and more

Despite the fact that Apple stuck with the same chassis for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the company incorporated some serious upgrades for both machines. The mini-LED panel with ProMotion support remains the same, with different ports such as HDMI, MagSafe charging, and an SD card reader included so that consumers and creative professionals do not run into compatibility problems.

Both 2023 MacBook Pro models shown with their display lids partially opened

2023 MacBook Pro lineup - Here are the upgrades that will matter to you

Armed with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple claims that its newest high-end MacBook Pro models are up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, which is impressive to hear. While we will provide the necessary chipset comparisons, Apple states that the latest models can deliver up to a whopping 22 hours of battery life.

The M2 Pro can be configured with up to a 10-core or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores which can deliver up to 20 percent greater performance over the M1 Pro. The maximum bandwidth remains the same as the M1 Pro; 200GB/s, and you get up to 32 GB of unified RAM. This version of the M2 Pro is equipped with a 19-core GPU, which can bulldoze through tasks 30 percent faster. Not just this, but the Neural Engine is 40 percent faster, speeding up machine learning tasks.

Here are the ports Apple included with the newest 2023 MacBook Pro models

As for the M2 Max, power users are going to absolutely love this SoC because it can be configured with up to a 38-core GPU, along with a 12-core CPU. It can push graphics performance that is 30 percent faster than what the M1 Max could achieve, and any MacBook Pro featuring the M2 Max can be configured with up to 96 GB of unified RAM. Memory bandwidth remains the same, though, at 400GB/s.

If you want faster wireless connectivity, you will have it because the 2023 MacBook Pro family is the first from Apple to have Wi-Fi 6E support. If you want to increase your existing workspace through the HDMI cable, note that it can support 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. If that was not enough, you also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connection to peripherals and MagSafe 3 charging for ultimate versatility.

If you want to learn more about what Apple announced today, you can check out the keynote-style video that the company has made.

How much will the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro cost, and when will these go on sale?

On Apple’s website, the company states that the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order today, January 17. Interested customers can visit Apple’s online store in 27 countries and regions, including the US Shipments in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers will start on Tuesday, January 24.

A 2023 MacBook Pro user

As for the pricing, The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $1,999 in the US and $1,849 for students. The larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts from $2,499 and $2,299 for students. For those living outside of the US, such as in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and Singapore, the new MacBook Pro models will be available from February 3 onwards.