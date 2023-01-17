Apple Launches New Mac mini WIth M2 and M2 Pro Chips, Same Design, Lower $599 Price For Base Model

After resting in the rumor mill for quite a while, the new Macs are finally here with the latest internals. Apple has announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the Mac mini with its latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's 2023 Mac mini comes with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside, the same design, but with a major price cut

The M2 chip was announced back in June of 2022 alongside the redesigned MacBook Air. The new Mac mini has now been upgraded to an M2 chip as well. You also have the option to buy the M2 Pro Mac mini for faster performance. The M2 Pro chip features a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU conjoined with 32GB of RAM. With the latest chips onboard, users will get enhanced computing and graphical performance compared to the M1 and M1 Pro chips.

Externally, the new M2 Mac mini features the same design and form factor as the M1 model The machine features a wide range of I/O ports. You will get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. On the M2 Pro Mac mini, you will get two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. Both models ship with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 - the fastest standard available in the market.

The M2 Pro will deliver up to 2.5 times better performance compared to the M1 Mac mini in Affinity Photo, 4.2 times faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro, and 2.8 times better gameplay in Resident Evil Village. You can check out more details on the M2 Pro and M2 Max performance in our announcement post.

M2 Pro brings pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time. Featuring up to a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, along with up to a 19-core GPU, M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and supports up to 32GB of memory. The next-generation Neural Engine is 40 percent faster than M1, speeding up ML tasks like video analysis and image processing. Designed to dramatically accelerate video playback and encoding while using very little power, M2 Pro offers a powerful media engine, which speeds through the most popular video codecs and can simultaneously play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. The M2 Pro-powered model is up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini.

Apart from this, the new M2 Mac mini has received a significant price cut, coming in at $599 for the base model. You can order right now from the Apple Online Store. To break it down, the M2 Mac mini with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 256GB of SSD and 8GB of RAM is priced at $599. The high-end model configuration comes with the M2 Pro chip that features a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage capacity.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.