New M2 Mac mini is Cheaper than M1 Model – Starts at Just $599

Apple Takes Value of the Mac mini to the Next Level by Making the M2 Model Cheaper - Now Starts at Just $599 for the Base Model

The M1 Mac mini offered insane value for money and performance for just $699. But, with the M2 Mac mini, Apple is not only taking things to the next level but cutting the price of its entry-level Mac to just $599 which is a full $100 price cut.

With the previous Mac mini, users were stuck with the M1 chip only - there was no upgrade option at all. With the new 2023 Mac mini, Apple is allowing users to upgrade to the M2 Pro chip at the point of purchase. This gives you pro level performance, a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports and 8K output to a single display, which is a first for any Mac out there.

However, if you were looking forward to a design upgrade, you won’t find it here at all. In fact, the new Mac mini ships in the older chassis and you'll never know it's the 2023 model unless someone mentioned it or you dig into the About This Mac page. But that's okay, because most of you are going to chug the Mac mini behind a monitor anyway.

Speaking of which, the Mac mini is just the heart of the Mac experience and you need to bring in your display, keyboard and mouse. You can either use what you have lying around or just buy something new from Apple, it's entirely up to you.

If you ever wanted a Mac for cheap, the new M2 Mac mini is what you need to check out at the moment. It starts at $599 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, you can order it today and will ship to you on the 24th of this month.

