Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max Announced With Major CPU and GPU Gains, Up to 96GB of Unified Memory, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for Macs with the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. The latest chips feature performance improvements compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips along with better power efficiency. Check out more details on Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips below and what performance gains should you expect.

Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are built on a 4nm process and deliver enhanced CPU and GPU performance

Apple's M1 series of chips were manufactured in TSMC's 5nm process that delivers enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. Like last generation's Apple Silicon, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are also fabricated in the 5nm process. This will allow the chips to deliver improved computing and graphical performance conjoined with enhanced power efficiency. The result has been achieved all thanks to the new and improved manufacturing process.

As for the specifications, Apple's M2 Max chip will feature up to 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU with up to 96GB unified memory. In contrast, the M1 Max chip featured a 10-core CPU with a 32-core GPU. Henceforth, you can expect major gains in graphical performance with the latest chips. Nonetheless, you can also expect higher CPU performance as the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have been manufactured on a 5nm process and boast enhanced power efficiency.

Take note that the 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU variant of the M2 Max chip are not available for the base model. You will be required to pay extra to get the high-end version of the chip. The M2 Max chip features the same 12-core CPU for all variants and the difference rests in the number of GPU cores.

Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The latest models feature the same design as last-generation's high-end MacBook Pro models. The only difference you will experience this time around is the performance.

Apart from the new MacBook Pro models, Apple also announced the new and improved Mac mini with upgraded internals. You can check out more details on the device in our dedicated announcement post. We will share more details on the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments down below.