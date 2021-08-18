M1X Mac mini May Be Delayed Due to ‘Marketing’ Reasons; Might Launch Alongside 2022 MacBook Air

Apple may have decided to delay the M1X Mac mini due to ‘marketing’ reasons, according to a tipster. There can be a few reasons this may happen, and according to newfound details, the compact machine may launch next year.

M1X Mac Mini Launch May Take Some of the Spotlight Away From the M1X MacBook Pro Models if Both Are Unveiled at the Same Time

In LeaksApplePro’s latest tweet surrounding the M1X Mac mini, he says that the updated hardware may launch alongside the 2022 MacBook Air in the second or third quarter of next year. His prediction goes against dylandkt’s, who earlier said that the M1X MacBook Pro line and the M1X Mac mini are expected to launch in Q4, 2021. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s portable Macs will be available in November, but the reporter made no mention of the M1X Mac mini.

Assuming Apple does decide to purposely delay the M1X Mac mini, it would be for obvious reasons. With the M1X MacBook Pro series getting a fresh design after years, not to mention the first Macs from the company to tout mini-LED technology, the Mac mini’s launch may take away some of the spotlight from these products. Ming-Chi Kuo stated previously that the redesigned MacBook Pro lineup’s launch would increase adoption of mini-LED technology worldwide.

Seems like the M1X Mac Mini has been delayed due to “marketing reasons”.

Sad.

Probably to launch it alongside the redesigned MacBook Air in Q1/Q2 2022.

I’ll keep you posted. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2021

This will likely fulfill Apple’s agenda of commanding better pricing for mini-LED screens from various suppliers, but if the M1X Mac mini launch takes place alongside the M1X MacBook Pro models, some customers might be swayed away from those notebooks in favor of the compact hardware. If Apple only proceeds to unveil the new MacBook Pro family, customers will have no choice but to fork over money for these models, with the technology giant proceeding with a soft launch of the Mac mini later.

From a business standpoint, it is a terrific strategy, though not every customer will be pleased with the decision if it comes to pass. LeaksApplePro earlier shared schematics of the M1X Mac mini, revealing that we will be greeted with a multitude of ports, and according to previously released renders, a thinner design paired with plexiglass is on the cards too. Do you believe it is the right decision to delay the new Mac mini? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

