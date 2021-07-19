M1 iPad Pro’s mini-LED Close-up Images Show Insanely Small Diodes

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is the first from the company to feature a mini-LED, and if you wanted to see how this technology is different from the traditional displays used, a close-up of those individual LEDs have been posted.

M1 iPad Pro Features Around 10,384 mini-LED Diodes, Resulting in the Tablet Sporting a Significant Number of Dimming Zones

On Weibo, an individual called Robin removed the backlight layer of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. According to the translation, the person was in awe that Apple could use an insane number of mini-LED diodes to cover the 12.9-inch screen. For comparison, he places a bung bean on top of the mini-LEDs to show how minuscule they are. After looking at this comparison, it is no surprise why the M1 iPad Pro delivers such a massive upgrade in display quality.

Apple to Introduce mini-LED With the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022

Robin also posted a second image showing the diode magnified 30-times under a microscope. Even under that magnification, the diodes still appear small to our eyes. All these changes explain why the M1 iPad Pro can tout more local dimming zones than the $5,000 Pro Display XDR while costing far less. Apple’s premium monitor for professionals employs the use of traditional LCD, so it is limited to just 576 local dimming zones. Since the M1 iPad Pro features a mini-LED screen, those dimming zones are increased to 2596.





The result? Increased peak brightness levels, not to mention deeper blacks, improved color accuracy and contrast ratio. All of these perks are advantageous, not just for creative professionals but for regular consumers wanting to consume HDR content. However, there is a price to pay for all of this. At this time, the base model of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is going for $1,099 on Apple’s online store, but you can snag it for $999 on Amazon if you are quick enough.

Next year, Apple is said to bring this mini-LED upgrade to the 11-inch model, so a smaller display will likely mean a less expensive model for customers to enjoy as their daily driver.

News Source: Weibo