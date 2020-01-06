L’Oréal’s new Perso Gadget Will Mix and Match Lipstick to any Color you Want

With advancements in technology, each industry is looking to innovate its way to uniqueness. With that said, L’Oréal is also continuing to enhance its space in the industry with the all-new Bluetooth-connected Perso. The gadget basically enables users to mix and match lipstick, foundation and more to personal needs. the company showed a demo of its latest creation at CES today along with a companion app. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

L’Oréal's Latest Perso Comes With a Companion App That Can Whip Up Lipstick Colors Based on What Influencers Wear

As mentioned earlier, L’Oréal unveiled its new Perso gadget that can customize lipstick color and more according to individual needs. the companion app can pull up trending images from social media to mix and match the lipstick color of your favorite influencers. The demo app was stocked with a bunch of preloaded images and the company spokesperson stated that users will be able to connect their social media accounts once it is available in 2021.

The Segway S-Pod is Basically a Two-Wheel Throne With Speeds up to 24mph

In addition, you can also preview the color on yourself thanks to augmented reality. Perso will mix and match three swappable color cartridges to squirt the right amount of color. Together, the colors will create your desired look.

The skincare aspect of L’Oréal's Perso involves the app scanning your face from different angles and diagnosing the problem areas. It will then create a morning and nighttime regimen for you to follow. The skincare cartridges, unlike the lipstick and foundation cartridges, are an SPF, moisturizer, and serum. Check out the video below for more details.

It's a good start for L’Oréal and we see such gadgets appearing at CES every year. However, the promises are still up for questioning until we see the machine in action when it is released in 2021. There will be more news from CES, so be sure to stick around.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on L’Oréal's new Perso gadget? How do you take the art of customized lipstick colors and more? Let us know in the comments.