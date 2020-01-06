TP-Link Announces Powerful New Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems with WPA3, 6,000 Square Feet of Coverage, Support for 200 Devices
TP-Link has one-upped a lot of popular mesh Wi-Fi systems out there with the announcement of its new Wi-Fi 6 Deco lineup.
Starting from $189.99 and Going All the Way up to $449.99, TP-Link is Offering the Latest Wireless Standard at a Competitive Price Point
TP-Link's Deco lineup of Wi-Fi routers has been around for quite a while but hasn't managed to pique the interest of users like how Google Wifi and the Linksys Velop has. TP-Link is looking to change all that with its new Wi-Fi mesh systems with the announcement of the Deco X90, X60 and the X20.
TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 System
The most expensive of the bunch, coming in at $449.99 for a two-pack, the Deco X90 is a tri-band system that exists to offer the fastest speeds one can imagine wirelessly. Here are the key features:
- Tri-band system with two 5GHz and one 2.4GHz bands
- Wi-Fi 6 support with coverage up to 6,000 square feet
- 2.5Gbps WAN port
- 1200Mbps on 5GHz, 4800Mbps on second 5GHz band, 570Mbps on 2.4GHz band
- Dynamic backhaul to keep everything running smoothly all the time
- Support for up to 200 devices
- $449.99 for two-pack
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 System
The Deco X60 is far more easier on the wallet and will cover up to 5,000 square feet without breaking a sweat. You get the same Wi-Fi 6 protocol with WPA3 for maximum security, and you get support for up to 150 devices that can be connected to the mesh system. You can expect speeds of up to 2400Mbps on the 5GHz channel. The Deco X60 will cost just $269.99 for a two-pack.
TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 System
Coming in at just $189.99 for a two-pack and $269.99 for a three-pack, the X20 is a great way to blanket your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. But keep one thing in mind, the Deco X20 is the slowest of the bunch with just dual-band support and slower speeds. You can expect speeds of up to 1200Mbps on the 5GHz band.
Availability
According to TP-Link, the new systems will go on sale in March of this year.