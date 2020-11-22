Logitech Announces the PRO X SUPERLIGHT eSports Gaming Mouse

Logitech announces the PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse designed with eSports players in mind. This mouse is Logitech's lightest wireless eSports gaming mouse, which utilizes Logitech's HERO 25K sensor. This mouse features a highly refined mechanical design and is expected to be available on December 3rd on Logitech.com; this mouse has a listed price of $149.99.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse offers great performance powered by the HERO 25K sensor and an incredibly light-weight design. It allows the mouse to be easily moved across a mouse pad with little-to-no resistance. The PRO X SUPERLIGHT mouse features a weight of just 63 grams, 25% lighter than Logitech's Standard PRO wireless gaming mouse. This gaming mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet allowing for a low-friction experience that delivers both fantastic precision, speed, and maneuverability.

The HERO 25K gaming sensor is the industry's first sub-micron level mouse sensor that allows this sensor to track movement even at the sub-micron level accurately. This allows for a much more responsive feeling mouse when compared to other gaming mice currently available.

This gaming mouse utilizes a responsive 2.4 GHz wireless connection allowing for a quick and responsive mouse with a maximum battery life of up to seventy hours. This large battery life allows gamers to play for days before connecting the mouse in for charging.

Chris Pate, portfolio manager for Logitech G PRO Series, stated, "With the PRO X SUPERLIGHT we pushed the boundaries of what's possible when you combine advanced technologies like LIGHTSPEED and HERO 25K with an innovative super lightweight design, Tested and validated by Pro athletes around the world, The PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the answer for gamers who are looking for the pinnacle of performance."

This eSports gaming mouse has also been praised by Natus Vincere or NAVI and Benita Novshadian, also known as bENITA. These professional gamers focus heavily on competitive games like Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT eSports gaming mouse is stated to start being available on December 3rd, offering either a white or a black design. This mouse is also stated to have a retail price of $149.99.