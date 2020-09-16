Acer has announced its latest monitor that offers not only a 4K resolution but also a higher refresh rate of 144 Hz which is powered by the inclusion of the HDMI 2.1 Ports. The Acer XV282K KV monitor is part of Acer's gaming monitor series of NITRO XV2 monitor series.

Acer's announces the XV282K KV monitor features not only a 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate and is priced at $1,246

The Acer XV282K KV monitor features a total screen size of 28-inch panel that features a 4K resolution, or 3,840 x 2,160, with a high refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. This panel is manufactured by Innolux and is an IPS panel allowing both for a higher refresh rate while keeping the colors as accurate as possible.

This maximum resolution and refresh rate is supplied by the HDMI 2.1 port located on the back of the monitor, alongside the DisplayPort 1.4 port, This Acer's first monitor that features an HDMI 2.1 port. This display features a flicker-free WLED backlight that offers up to 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum luminance of 550 cd/m². An interesting fact of this monitor is that it offers maximum luminance pluses of 600 cd/m².

This panel offers support for both the AMD's FreeSync as well as support for Adaptive-Sync, which offers a variable refresh rate from 48 Hz to 144 Hz. This allows much more immersive gaming and keeps players focused on gaming rather than their surrounding area.

The design of this monitor is a perfect choice for any eSports gaming setup, as the higher refresh rate allows for faster reactions. In contrast, a higher resolution will enable players to make friends out from foes easily. The nearly borderless design is also perfect for a multi-monitor setup as it allows for a nearly seamless edge with the other monitors.

This monitor's stand features four different customization and comfort points; this stand features height adjustment, swivel, tilt, and easy conversion to either portrait or landscape orientation. This monitor features the height to be up to 180 mm tall, and the tilt range support ranges from -5° to 35°.





The Acer XV282K KV monitor is currently listed for ¥8499.00, or $1,246 for the pre-orders. For buyers that have already pre-ordered, this monitor is expected to start shipping within three months, which would be in January of 2021.