Lenovo posted on social media site Weibo that their 27" screen rotating Yoga AIO (all-in-one) 7 system would receive a significant CPU upgrade for this year -- the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Powered AIO PC From Lenovo Spotted

Previously, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 utilized up to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. The Yoga AIO 7 is a system geared towards content creation with the ability to have a touch-sensitive, 360 degrees rotating screen. The reason for this is so that in Portrait Modes, it would be easier for users to swipe up and down and handle apps and sites like most users would a tablet. For Landscape Modes, users would have a 27 " screen running graphics in 4K on a 3840px x 2160px narrow display and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 (27" screen) Previous Version Technical Specifications

processor Up to AMD Ryzen ™ 7 4800H operating system Up to Windows 10 Pro Display 68.6 cm (27 ") 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, DCI-P3 99%, Adobe RGB 99%, narrow display bezels on 3 sides



68.6 cm (27 ") 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, sRGB 100%, narrow display bezels on 3 sides

The technical data may vary depending on the region / model. random access memory 32 GB DDR4 Mass storage SSD: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB M.2 NVMe



Hard disk: 1 TB / 2 TB



Dual storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 SSD + 2 TB hard drive

graphic Up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 2060 Audio 2 x 5 W stereo speakers



JBL ® Harman ® certified

camera Detachable 5M IR camera Dimensions (H x W x D) From 61.4 cm x 46 cm x 10.8 cm Weight Starting at 11.64 kg colour Cloud Gray Network connections Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax)



Bluetooth ® 5.0

Side connections USB-C 3.2 Gen 2



1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2



Combo microphone / headphone jack



3 x display buttons on the screen

Connections on the back 2 x USB A 2.0



2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2



Power connection



RJ45 Ethernet

power adapter 230 W



150 W



A few months ago, Wccftech covered information about the AMD Radeon RX 6600M and Radeon Pro W6600M RDNA 2 Chips which features the current Navi 23 graphics processing units.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M & Radeon Pro W6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.

AMD Confirms: Navi 23 GPU Has 64 ROPs and 32 Ray Tracing Cores

The Radeon RX 6600M CPUs have mainly been used for mobility, such as in gaming laptops. With Lenovo manufacturing an all-in-one unit with such a small form factor on their Yoga AIO 7 system, using the Radeon RX 6600M chip seems like the right move to close out the last half of 2021.

It is unknown when Lenovo is planning to release the newer Yoga AIO 7 model with the upgraded AMD CPU. Lenovo does ask consumers to continue to check back with the company's social media outlets for updates as they appear.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU Name GPU Architecture Die Size GPU Cores GPU Clock (Max) Memory Bus Memory Capacity TGP AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2560 2300 MHz 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 145W+ AMD Radeon RX 6700M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2304 2300 MHz 160-bit 10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache) 135W AMD Radeon RX 6600M Navi 23 TBC 1792 2177 MHz 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 100W AMD Radeon RX 6500M Navi 23 TBC 1536 TBC 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 75W AMD Radeon RX 6400M Navi 24 TBC 1280 TBC 64-bit 4 GB GDDR6 TBC AMD Radeon RX 6300M Navi 24 TBC 1024 TBC 64-bit TBC TBC

Source: HXL (@9550pro on Twitter), Lenovo, Weibo