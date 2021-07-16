  ⋮  

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 To Receive AMD Radeon RX 6600M RDNA 2 GPU Upgrade

By Jason R. Wilson
Lenovo posted on social media site Weibo that their 27" screen rotating Yoga AIO (all-in-one) 7 system would receive a significant CPU upgrade for this year -- the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Powered AIO PC From Lenovo Spotted

Previously, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 utilized up to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. The Yoga AIO 7 is a system geared towards content creation with the ability to have a touch-sensitive, 360 degrees rotating screen. The reason for this is so that in Portrait Modes, it would be easier for users to swipe up and down and handle apps and sites like most users would a tablet. For Landscape Modes, users would have a 27 " screen running graphics in 4K on a 3840px x 2160px narrow display and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M Is Spotted Inside The Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 (27" screen) Previous Version Technical Specifications

processorUp to AMD Ryzen ™ 7 4800H
operating systemUp to Windows 10 Pro
Display
  • 68.6 cm (27 ") 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, DCI-P3 99%, Adobe RGB 99%, narrow display bezels on 3 sides

  • 68.6 cm (27 ") 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, sRGB 100%, narrow display bezels on 3 sides

The technical data may vary depending on the region / model.
random access memory32 GB DDR4
Mass storage
  • SSD: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB M.2 NVMe

  • Hard disk: 1 TB / 2 TB

  • Dual storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 SSD + 2 TB hard drive
graphicUp to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 2060
Audio
  • 2 x 5 W stereo speakers

  • JBL ® Harman ® certified
cameraDetachable 5M IR camera
Dimensions (H x W x D)From 61.4 cm x 46 cm x 10.8 cm
WeightStarting at 11.64 kg
colourCloud Gray
Network connections
  • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax)

  • Bluetooth ® 5.0
Side connections
  • USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

  • 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

  • Combo microphone / headphone jack

  • 3 x display buttons on the screen
Connections on the back
  • 2 x USB A 2.0

  • 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2

  • Power connection

  • RJ45 Ethernet
power adapter
  • 230 W

  • 150 W

A few months ago, Wccftech covered information about the AMD Radeon RX 6600M and Radeon Pro W6600M RDNA 2 Chips which features the current Navi 23 graphics processing units.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M & Radeon Pro W6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.

AMD Confirms: Navi 23 GPU Has 64 ROPs and 32 Ray Tracing Cores

The Radeon RX 6600M CPUs have mainly been used for mobility, such as in gaming laptops. With Lenovo manufacturing an all-in-one unit with such a small form factor on their Yoga AIO 7 system, using the Radeon RX 6600M chip seems like the right move to close out the last half of 2021.

It is unknown when Lenovo is planning to release the newer Yoga AIO 7 model with the upgraded AMD CPU. Lenovo does ask consumers to continue to check back with the company's social media outlets for updates as they appear.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU NameGPU ArchitectureDie SizeGPU CoresGPU Clock (Max)Memory BusMemory CapacityTGP
AMD Radeon RX 6800MNavi 22334.5mm225602300 MHz192-bit12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache)145W+
AMD Radeon RX 6700MNavi 22334.5mm223042300 MHz160-bit10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache)135W
AMD Radeon RX 6600MNavi 23TBC17922177 MHz128-bit8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache)100W
AMD Radeon RX 6500MNavi 23TBC1536TBC128-bit8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache)75W
AMD Radeon RX 6400MNavi 24TBC1280TBC64-bit4 GB GDDR6TBC
AMD Radeon RX 6300MNavi 24TBC1024TBC64-bitTBCTBC

Source: HXL (@9550pro on Twitter), Lenovo, Weibo

