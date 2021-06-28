  ⋮  

AMD Confirms: Navi 23 GPU Has 64 ROPs and 32 Ray Tracing Cores

By
Submit
AMD Navi 23 GPU

AMD Navi 23 GPU

TechPowerUp Editor-In-Chief "W1zzard" received confirmation yesterday from AMD that the Navi 23 GPU will indeed have 64 ROPs; the same as it's previous Navi 22 GPU, VideoCardz reports.

AMD Navi 23 GPU
AMD Navi 23 GPU. Source: TechPowerUp

Aside from AMD announcing that the Navi 23 GPU is currently in use as the Radeon RX 6600M and three other unreleased projects, Elon Musk has also stated that the new GPU is in Tesla's Model S information and entertainment system - something that is quoted to rival the Sony Playstation 5 console's processing power.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Custom RDNA 2 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted at EEC

This new information now adds more speculation to other details of not only the Navi 23 units, but Radeon's RX 6600M, Radeon Pro W6600(M), and the Radeon RX 6600 XT GPUs.

TechPowerUp breaks down the specs for the AMD Navi 23 GPU:

AMD's Navi 23 GPU uses the RDNA 2.0 architecture and is made using a 7 nm production process at TSMC. With a die size of 237 mm² and a transistor count of 11,060 million it is a medium-sized chip. Navi 23 supports DirectX 12.0 (Feature Level 12_1). For GPU compute applications, OpenCL version 2.1 can be used. It features 2048 shading units, 128 texture mapping units and 64 ROPs. The GPU also contains 32 raytracing acceleration cores.

The Navi 23 GPU utilizes up to 32 CU (compute units). That is intriguing, considering that none of the products to be launched have been confirmed to only use 28 CU.

Last September, we posted a comparison of the Navi family of GPUs, including the new Navi 23:

PropertyNavi 10Navi 14Navi 12Navi 21Navi 22Navi 23Navi 31
num_se2124224
num_cu_per_sh1012101010810
num_sh_per_se2222222
num_rb_per_se8884444
num_tccs168161612816
num_gprs1024102410241024102410241024
num_max_gs_thds32323232323232
gs_table_depth32323232323232
gsprim_buff_depth1792179217921792179217921792
parameter_cache_depth1024102410241024102410241024
double_offchip_lds_buffer1111111
wave_size32323232323232
max_waves_per_simd20202016161616
max_scratch_slots_per_cu32323232323232
lds_size64646464646464
num_sc_per_sh1111111
num_packer_per_sc2224444
num_gl2aN/AN/AN/A4224
unknown0N/AN/AN/A1010810
unknown1N/AN/AN/A1612816
unknown2N/AN/AN/A80403280
num_cus (computed)40244080403280

"WhyCry" at VideoCardz states:

AMD Radeon RX 6600M ‘Navi 23’ Laptop RDNA 2 GPU Tested, Slower Than The NVIDIA RTX 3060

Both the mobile Radeon RX 6600M as well as a desktop and mobile workstation Radeon PRO W6600M feature 1792 Stream Processors. With that in mind, 10 TFLOPs of FP32 compute power is already impressive enough because it means those GPUs peak at 2.9 GHz within 90-100W TDP.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series specifications that we posted in more detail earlier this month.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

With the public having no access to the Navi 23 GPU or any driver information for the new GPU, there is still a large amount of guesswork and speculation until AMD releases information on their new graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 6600XT GPU. But, this new information about the Navi 23 GPU definitely helps give us most of the clues regarding the RDNA2 chips powering both Sony and Microsoft's home consoles.

Products mentioned in this post

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5
USD 1389

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related