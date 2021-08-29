AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS & Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition CPUs Coming Soon, Feature Higher Clocks & Dropping ASUS’s Exclusivity

The AMD Ryzen 5000HS Series will see two new CPUs, the Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS CE (or Creator Edition). These CPUs showed up on Lenovo's product page, leaked by momomo_us on Twitter. KOMACHI_ENSAKA, also on the Twitter platform, validated momomo_us' info with his own.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS & Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition Laptop CPUs Coming Soon With Higher Clocks & More Models

This ends a period where ASUS was the only AMD Ryzen HS-series laptop manufacturer. ASUS' slim laptops will now be joined by both the Lenovo Yoga 14S and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro. There is not a vast amount of information on the two new CPUs (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS & Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition) outside of higher base clock speeds, up to 400Mhz.

The leaked list shows several Yoga Slim 7 Pro SKUs for both European and Asian markets, but non for the US markets. It remains to be seen if they will be available at some time in the US, as well as if Lenovo and ASUS will remain the only two companies utilizing the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS & Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition CPUs.

The Lenovo Yoga 14S utilizes a unique 45W mode that is for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS model. When activated, the laptop is stated to perform 75% higher than other slim laptops that run with non-customized 15W levels. The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is aimed at content creators and are not as focused on extreme highs in graphic quality. There is speculation that both models offer 35W performance initially.







Lenovo's new Yoga Models are decked with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory and several PCIe 3.0 SSD choices that are going to be produced as high as 1TB of storage. Lenovo has not released the TDP information for either model. The new models utilize the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, a 14 inch display that showcases up to 400 nits of brightness and refresh rates as high as 90HZ.

AMD Ryzen 5000H Cezanne 'Zen 3' High-Performace 35-45W SKUs

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 45W+ Ryzen 9 5980HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 45W+ Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35W-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.80 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SPs) 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.00 GHz 4.20 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SPs) 35-45W

