Lenovo has just launched the Yoga Tab 13 which is a 13 inch Android Tablet, but the tablet also features a micro HDMI input which means it can also serve as an extra monitor.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an Android device running on Android 11 with the Google Entertainment Space launcher. The processor powering the Yoga Tab 13 is the Snapdragon 870 and the graphics onboard is the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. In terms of memory and storage, the Yoga Tab 13 comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet features a 10,000mAh battery to last you through a day of use. In terms of connectivity, the tablet has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The two ports on the device are the micro HDMI port for the display function and the USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging and compatible accessories.

The display on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is a 13 inch LTPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1350. It features a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also has 100% sRGB Dolby Vision support. The display also features a 10-point touchscreen, but this feature is likely only available when the device is used in tablet mode. To prop up the display, the back of the device features a kickstand. The device features an 8MP camera on the display side and as well as four speakers which support Dolby Atmos. To be used as a second display, the device can connect via its micro HDMI port to another device such as a laptop to create a dual-screen setup.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 will be available starting in July with a base price of $680. It's certainly a good pickup if you are someone looking for a tablet and could benefit from using it as a second display.