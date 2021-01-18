Lenovo Announces the LAVIE MINI PC Featuring an 8-inch Screen

Lenovo has showcased a unique type of computer, called the LAVIE MINI. This new device is designed to offer a fantastic experience while keeping the device incredibly portable, and an 8-inch screen size powers this portability with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Lenovo has yet to announce any pricing information for the LAVIE MINI. This device will have additional products like game controllers and a dock allowing for an HDMI output.

Lenovo introduces the LAVIE MINI, a PC offering a unique form factor significantly different from standard PCs

The LAVIE MINI PC features a performance of up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor, which utilizes the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Intel Iris Xe graphics power the 8-inch screen; this screen features a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate. This device can feature the 11th generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor, offering a significant amount of graphics power. The portable design is continued by the Crystal White design and a total weight of just 1.28 LBs, allowing for much easier storage and transportation.

This PC offers a significant amount of performance alongside the fantastically portable design; this unique design also allows for the optional dock featuring an HDMI output and Game controllers. These different options allow gamers to customize the LAVIE MINI for their specific uses, either being a portable gaming device or connected to a TV.

This device also has an optional Dock; this dock features an HDMI port, sever USB Type-C ports, and USB Type-A ports.

The gaming controller features the standard gaming layout, including vibrations, tripper buttons, and analog thumbsticks. The LAVIE MINI PC offers smart features, including Windows Hello and a 26 WHr battery along with up to 246 GB SSD of storage and 16 GB of LPDDR4 of memory, allowing for a medium-size steam library to be easily installed. This PC also features a backlight to the keyboard, and the LCD Cover lights up when the power is turned on.

