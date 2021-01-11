Lenovo Announces the Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED Edition Laptop

Lenovo has announced a new version of its Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, and this new version will feature an OLED display that features a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. This laptop features a 14-inch screen, which has reduced blue light emissions by up to 70 percent over the standard LCD. While Lenovo has announced many specifications for this new laptop but has yet to announce pricing information.

This laptop can feature up to an Intel 11th Generation i7 processor, paired with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics cards. Alongside these powerful components, This laptop can have up to 16 GB of RAM, although the RAM speed and RAM latency weren't mentioned, while the ability to have up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. This large storage allows for video editors and photo editors to download and save their large projects without worrying if the laptop will have enough space.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro Laptop now offers an OLED display option rather than the industry-standard LCD. This new display offers a higher than standard refresh rate, which is 60 Hz; this display offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The OLED display features a large amount of coverage for both the DCI-P3 and sRGB color space, and This display features 100% coverage to the DCI-P3 and 125% coverage to the sRGB color spaces. This display's large support of both the DCI-P3 and the sRGB color gamut enables a high-end video editor and offers a much more lifelike HDR experience.

This display features a size of 14-inches allowing easy portability while still offering a 61 Whr battery to ensure any video or photo editor a fair amount of time away from the charger. This allows for a much more mobile editing setup while still providing a large amount of processing power. This laptop is stated to come in a single color of Slate Grey with support for both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED laptop features two USB Type-C ports, a single USB Type-A, and a single audio combo jack. Lenovo has yet to announce any pricing information for this laptop yet.