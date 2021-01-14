ASUS Announces Three Laptops, The ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Flip 15

ASUS has announced the ZenBook Pro 15 and two new editions in the ZenBook Flip 15; these laptops offer a 4K resolution and utilize the 11th generation Intel Core processor NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. These laptops are ideal for content creators, or ASUS has yet to release any of these laptops' pricing or availability information.

ASUS has announced three new laptops, Featuring up to an Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics card

ASUS has announced three new laptops, and these laptops are perfect for either PC gamers or content creators. The ZenBook Pro 15 laptop utilizes a 10th generation Intel Core processor, either an i7 or an i5, while the two ZenBook Flip 15 laptops the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The ZenBook Pro 15 can feature an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, while the ZenBook Flip 15 laptops utilize an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design.

Lenovo Announces the Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED Edition Laptop

Zenbook Flip 15

All three of these laptops feature a 15.6" screen size, with varying resolutions. The two ZenBook Flip 15's screens are nonconfigurable, and one model features a 1080p resolution while the other features a 4K resolution.

This laptop's screen features a 4.5 mm thin side bezels with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and uses IPS panels to allow for vast viewing angles. These laptops feature 16 GB of DDR4 RAM with a RAM speed of up to 3,200 MHz. Both versions of this laptop feature a single color, which is Mineral Grey. This neutral color scheme is perfect for both content creators and business people.

ZenBook Pro 15

The ZenBook Pro 15 offers different options, including using either a 10th generation i7 processor or a 10th generation i5 processor. This laptop offers two different GPU options, either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Maz Q graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphic card. The ability to change the configuration to fit nearly any specific need best.

One interesting feature of the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 is the keypad screen, allowing for easy selecting between applications. This secondary screen is perfect for multitaskers and offers support in a variety of different applications.

ASUS has yet to announce any pricing information or when these laptops will be available for purchase.