MINISFORUM Announces the EliteMini TL50!

MINISFORUM has released the Mini TL50, a mini PC that has been specifically designed for home and office use. It also has been designed to be easy to upgrade and change the internal components like the installed RAM. This MiniPC with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is currently available on MINISFORUM's website at the MSRP of $699.00.

The Mini PC TL50 features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which features four cores and eight threads, and it also features a max turbo frequency of up to 4.20 GHz. This processor is paired with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which can support three 4displays. These displays can feature up to a 4K resolution and allow for a multi-monitor setup. It features one M.2 2280 NVMe SSSD slot and two 2.5-inch HDD or SSD, which allows for a large amount of storage.

This PC features six USB ports, with four USB 3.0 ports and two USB ports. Two USB 3.0 ports are located on the front panel, with two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports located on the back of the MiniPC. This MiniPC has a DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two Thunderbolt 4 connections for video outputs, with one located on the front panel and the second located on the back panel.

The two Thunderbolt 4 connection allows for an external graphics card to offer a higher level of gaming performance! The Thunderbolt connection allows for a considerable amount of expansion for this mini PC.

It features the ability to be wall-mounted thanks to the included adapter, and this makes it easy to mounted on the back of a monitor or TV, saving space on your work desk. This MiniPC is a great choice for multiple commercial and industrial network activities.

The MINISFORUM EliteMini TL50 is currently available on the MINISFORUM website with a price of $699.00. You can choose between different adapters ranging from US, UK, EU, and an AU adapter. This wide array of options ensures that using this PC should be a complete breeze no matter the region!