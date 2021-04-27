Eurcom Announces the Sky Z7 R2, The World’s First PCIe 4.0 Based Laptop!

Eurocom has announced the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 gaming laptop, the first laptop to offer PCIe 4.0 connectivity. This gaming laptop offers high-end PC gaming components, including your choice of desktop-level 11th generation processor. This laptop with all configurations set to max raises the price tag to $18,737.

The Sky Z7 R2 utilizes Intel desktop processors and offers PCIe 4.0 for faster SSD read and write speeds

The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 gaming laptop offers the ability to be configured with various graphics cards and various processors ranging up to an Intel Core i9-11900K processor and use the Intel Z590 chipset. This laptop's display can feature a refresh rate of 300 Hz and a 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Philips Releases the 288E2UAE Monitor Offering a 4K Resolution





The options for graphics cards range considerably from using an RTX 3060 up to an RTX 3080 graphics card, which allows for incredible performance in both gaming and video editing. If users wanted to ensure their system would have the maximum amount of RAM, users would pick the 128 GB option with a RAM speed of either 2,666 MHz or 3,200 MHz.

This laptop will offer PCIe 4.0 x4 support when using the 11th generation in one of its M.2 2280 SSD slots. This PCIe 4.0 technology allows SSDs to offer significantly faster speeds thanks to double the bandwidth compared to a PCIe 3.0 SSD slot. Using a PCIe 4.0 slot, NVMe SSDs can offer read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s.

The Sky Z7 R2 gaming laptop will feature many ports, including one USB 3.2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two miniDP 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 output, one RJ-45 LAN port. This wide array of video output ports allows users to easily connect high-end external monitors to this laptop, enabling it to work as a gaming laptop or as a workstation laptop.

This laptop will feature two different options for connecting your headphones/microphones, and it'll feature one 2-in-1 Audio jack, which can be used to connect a headphone or a microphone, and one 2-in-1 Audio jack with support, which can be used to connect a microphone or connect a SPDIF optical device.

Since this laptop will use the Z590 chipset, it will feature faster connections using the USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 ports, offering a data transfer speed of up to 20 GB per second. This allows for faster data transfer to external drives. Anyone looking to customize this laptop can do so on Eurocom's website.