LEADTEK’s Triple-Slot GeForce RTX 3080 Ti WinFast Hurricane 12 GB Custom Graphics Card Pictured

LEADTEK is preparing a triple-slot GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom variant known as the WinFast Hurricane which will be available during next week's launch.

LEADTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Ti WinFast Hurricane Custom Model Pictured, Features Triple-Slot Design & 12 GB VRAM

The LEADTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Ti WinFast Hurricane is going to be one of the several custom RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards that will be launching next week. This card in particular features a triple-slot and triple-fan design while accompanying a custom PCB that is designed for overclocking. The card is both super long and tall.

Over 100 New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Submitted To EEC By ASUS

LEADTEK RTX 3080 Ti WinFast Hurricane Pictures (Image Credits: Videocardz):









Looking at the internals, the LEADTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom graphics card features a beefy heatsink that is made up of a large aluminum--fin array block. The fin stack features several heat pipes that run through it and cover the entire PCB. The card also rocks a backplate & has the logo on the side. On the front, you will be getting a matte black shroud with yellow/gold accents. There are three fans, all of which measure 85mm. The fans will incorporate RGB LEDs that will provide a nice showcase when illuminated.

The renders from LEADTEK don't include the power connectors but since the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on the Ampere GA102 GPU core, it should be pretty power-hungry & require no less than two 8-pin connectors. As for pricing and availability, the card is expected to be announced on 31st May with reviews following up on 2nd June and then finally hitting store shelves a day later. Expect the cards to be available in limited quantities due to huge demand while pricing should be around $1500-$2000 US (non-MSRP).

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace ‘GeForce RTX’ & AMD RDNA 3 ‘Radeon RX’ Next-Generation GPUs Rumored To Be More Than Twice As Fast Than Ampere & RDNA 2

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.