Video Shows How the Upcoming iPhone 14 Models Compare to iPhone 13 Series In Terms of Size

The iPhone 14 series is months away from being announced but we have a pretty good idea of what we should expect from Apple in terms of design. The company is looking to introduce four models this time around as well but there will be no 'mini' iPhone. Instead, Apple will introduce a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. While we are still speculating, new videos and images of 3D-printed mockups have surfaced online, showcasing relatively accurate dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. If you are unfamiliar, check out how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro compare against the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Mockups Compared Against iPhone 13 Series, Shows Dimensions and Camera Size

There are some key differences between the two lineups that are evident on the first look. This includes a particularly large camera setup at the back and the dual-cutout display on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The images are shared by Mac Otakara which offers a clear look at the design and changes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mockups compare the size and form factor of the device compared against the current latest iPhone 13 series. The comparison is done by putting the iPhone 14 mockups in iPhone 13 cases, checking if the device fits.

Leaked Display Panels of iPhone 14 Pro Showcases a Dual-Cutout Design That Will Replace The Notch

As can be seen in the images, the forthcoming iPhone 14 Max fits perfectly in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is because the prior is presumed to feature a 6.7-inch display, suggesting that both devices will feature a similar form factor. However, the camera setup on the back is smaller than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The mockups show that the iPhone 14 Max will feature a diagonal camera setup at the back.

Other than this, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mockups do not fit well in the case of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro despite sharing a similar 6.1-inch display size. The main reason for the misfit is the camera bump which is seen to be particularly bigger on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mockups. In addition, the overall form factor is also bigger than the current iPhone 13 models.

Apple’s M1 Ultra Uses TSMC’s ‘InFO_LI’ Packaging Method, Enabling Lower Cost in Mass Producing the Custom SoC

The largest of the bunch, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fits perfectly in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The overall dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro Max match that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the larger camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max disallows it to sit comfortably in a case with a smaller camera setup cutout. Check out the video below for more details.

Mac Otakara also evaluated the display size of the iPhone 14 mockups and suggests that some models of the lineup will feature smaller bezels with rounded corner radii. Other than this, we have previously heard that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a dual-cutout display to house Face ID components and the front camera.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. What are your thoughts on the size of the iPhone 14 Max? Do you think the standard iPhone 14 models will ditch the new dual-cutout design? Let us know in the comments.