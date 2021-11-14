iPhone 14 Concept Envisions a Second Slider Screen, A16 Bionic Chip, Air Charge Tech, and Much More

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series a few months ago and the devices have received a positive response. However, it is never too early to begin speculating what the next iPhone could have in store for users. Well, a new iPhone 14 concept has emerged that appears to show a unique design. The concept video shows a model with a second slider screen that can be used for various tasks. Other than this, the video also showcased a boatload of other aspects. Scroll down to check out the concept video and details on iPhone 14.

New iPhone 14 Concept Video Shows a Second Slider Screen With Air Charge Technology and Numerous New Color Options

The concept video is shared by the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone. To be fair, the video is put together quite well and it clearly shows what the iPhone 14's second slider screen can be used for. In terms of design, the iPhone 14 concept looks similar to any other phone with a punch-hole camera on the front. Moreover, it also features completely flat rear glass that goes on top of the camera module.

Apart from the looks, the iPhone 14 concept video shows several features of the device. For instance, it is shown to house an A16 Bionic chip, Face ID along with Touch ID, It also discusses the new Air Charge technology which will charge the device from a distance without the need of a wired connection. One of the major additions shown in the concept is the second slider screen. The second slider screen on the iPhone 14 is used by third-party apps as well as system apps. For instance, the second slider screen can be used to display the keyboard or in-game controls.

You can check out the iPhone 14 concept video embedded below for more details on the subject. Take note that this is just a concept and something that users would love to see. There are no details present if Apple is working on the device. Nonetheless, the concept is very pleasing to look at, so do take it with a pinch of salt. It was previously stated that the iPhone 14 will feature an iPhone 4-like design, but nothing can be said for sure at this point in time.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your speculations regarding the iPhone 14? How long do you think it will take Apple to launch a foldable iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.