iPhone 14 to Ditch A16 Bionic Chip and 48MP Camera, Making Them Exclusive For ‘Pro’ Models

Apple is looking to create a further gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. We already know that the company will use different materials to manufacture the two models but it seems the iPhone 14 Pro models will deviate further compared to the standard models. According to a new report, the iPhone 14 will miss out on Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Moreover, the company can potentially launch Satellite connectivity on the iPhone this year.

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that the iPhone 14 will not come with an A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera. He also emphasized that the company is looking to create a bigger gap between the two models. What this means is that the A16 Bionic chip and the 48MP camera will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard models, on the other hand, will retain a 12MP Wide camera, much like the current iPhone 13 models.

First coined by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's decision could also be a result of the global chip shortage. Henceforth, a version of Apple's A15 Bionic chip from last year could power the standard models of the iPhone 14. In terms of pricing, the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max could be $200 less than the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In terms of design, the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models will feature a similar design to the iPhone 13. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models will adopt a dual-cutout design for Face ID components as well as the front-facing camera. It remains to be seen if Apple will segregate the iPhone 14 models in terms of processing power with the introduction of the A16 Bionic chip.

Other than this, Gurman also states that Satellite connectivity could make its way to the iPhone this year or the next. The report also mentions that a future model of the Apple Watch could also gain Satellite connectivity. While concrete details are scarce at this point, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt because the final word rests with the company.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think the iPhone 14 models will get a similar 48MP camera setup as the iPhone 14 Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.