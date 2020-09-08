Latest Red Dead Online Update Adds Legendary Shadow Buck Mission

A new Red Dead Online update has been made available by Rockstar, and it comes with a new 'Legendary Shadow Buck' hunting mission.

Rumors are aswirl in Annesburg about an unusual buck with an entirely black coat and uniquely dark set of antlers. Like all deer, this buck typically avoids humans and may flee if disturbed, but beware – the Legendary Shadow Buck has also been known to aggressively charge at those who pose a threat. Poachers, drawn by the creature’s mythical appeal, have set up camps along its trail. Take care when tracking and approaching. All Naturalists can launch this new Sighting Mission by visiting Harriet at her shop. Should you successfully sedate and sample the Shadow Buck, you’ll receive Rewards for a free Vest of your choice and 100 rounds of Sedative Ammo for your next expedition; kill and skin the animal to receive a Reward for 100 rounds of Express Repeater Ammo.

Red Dead Online Update Adds the Naturalist Role, Legendary Animals, a New Outlaw Pass, More

Those who'll manage to bring his pelt to the trapper store managed by Gus Macmillan will get a very nice Shadow Coat in return.

A man of few convictions, Gus Macmillan is uniquely positioned to help you satisfy your penchant for wearing fine furs and trophies. Bring the Shadow Buck’s pelt to his store to unlock the Shadow Coat for purchase. If you decide to craft it, you’ll also receive a Reward for a free Bandolier of your choice.

Last but not least, Red Dead Online players can now undertake Vitalism Studies, too.

Science is oftentimes stranger than fiction. After the recent discovery of a new herb, Harrietum Officinalis, Miss Davenport believes she may have uncovered a way to experience the life of a humble Buck. Naturalists who follow the steps in Harriet’s gratis Buck Vitalism Studies Pamphlet can discover how to have this truly out-of-body experience, and also receive a Reward for a free Treasure Map. Naturalists must be Rank 5 or above to inquire about Harriet’s knowledge of Vitalism Studies.

Additionally, Red Dead Online players can enjoy a series of discounts on certain items (40% off all outfits, offhand holsters and gun belts, as well as 30% off repeaters). Those who also have a Prime Gaming subscription are getting the following rewards this week: 5 free legendary animal pheromones, 6,000 naturalist XP, a free wilderness camp, a free Katata Coat crafted from the Legendary Katata Elk hide.