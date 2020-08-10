Prime Gaming Announced by Amazon, Now Available in 200+ Countries

Amazon issued a press release to announce Prime Gaming, which sounds like a rebranding of the existing gaming benefits for Amazon Prime subscribers that were first introduced as 'Twitch Prime' back in 2016.

Larry Plotnick, General Manager of Prime Gaming at Amazon, said:

Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming. We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.

Members can claim new in-game content for Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, League of Legends, and more than 20 other popular PC, console, and mobile games, worth hundreds of dollars in value. Plus, they can claim a collection of PC games for free every month that are theirs to keep forever. This month’s more than 20 Free Games with Prime include SNK arcade classics SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION, METAL SLUG 2, and indie retro brawler Treachery in Beatdown City.

You can read more about Prime Gaming, which is now available in over 200 countries as part of Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video memberships, on the brand new official page.