New The Last of Us Remastered Update 1.11 Greatly Reduces Loading Times, Possibly Preparing the Title for PS5

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Remastered has just received a new patch on PlayStation 4, greatly reducing loading times.

Yesterday we reported that several recent PS4 titles, including God of War, God of War 3 Remastered, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, received game updates, which allegedly introduced some sort of PS5 support.

As spotted by PS4 update archive ORBIS Patches, The Last of Us Remastered and the Left Behind DLC (including the standalone version of Left Behind) now also received new patches. The previous update, version 1.10, was released over more than a year ago. The new patch weighs in at approximately 500MB, and while the game’s update history on PS4 only mentions “miscellaneous bug fixes”, it seems that the new patch includes more than a few bug fixes.

As posted on Twitter by Twitch Streamer ‘Anthony Calabrese’, the new 1.11 patch drastically reduces loading times on PlayStation, basically making loading screens “non-existent” on Sony’s current-gen console. According to the streamer, this performance gain can be witnessed on both HDDs and SSDs.

Patch 1.11 of TLOU made it so loading screens are basically non-existent on PS4. This is for both ssd and hdd. Sections load in asap and I can save almost 18 seconds in the David fight. Everyone go and check. Was this the patch's intention? @Naughty_Dog @BadData_ @arnemeyer — Anthony Calabrese (@AnthonyCaliber) October 24, 2020

We’ve included a part of his Twitch stream showing the reduced loading times down below:

Whether this new update is related to the upcoming release of the PS5 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but there’s the possibility that the update, aside from offering some kind of PS5 support, also packs changes that benefit the performance of the game on PS4 as well. Of course, this is purely speculation at this point, but the fact remains that loading times have vastly improved on PS4 following this update.

We’ll update as soon as more information about a possible The Last of Us Remastered PS5 patch comes in.

The Last of Remastered is available globally now for PlayStation 4. The PS5 launches globally next month.