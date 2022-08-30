Menu
The Last of Us Part 1 New Gameplay Video Takes us to Bill’s Town

Ule Lopez
Aug 30, 2022
The last of Us

The Last Of Us Part 1's PlayStation 5 remaster has been in the works for a bit, and revisits the original game, released in 2013 on PlayStation 3. Ever since the original game was released, it got a remaster in the form of The Last of Us Remastered on PlayStation 4. Now, there’s a second remaster in the works

The game’s graphical standards have taken another jump in quality, as they’re now at what you would see on a current PlayStation 5 title. Developer Naughty Dog also has seven minutes of brand-new PlayStation 5 footage available for you to watch, which you can below.

The Last of Us Part I Launch Trailer Shows Off Impressive Visuals and Fluid Action

As you can see above, this new gameplay trailer allows us to look into the game's mechanics closer, with gameplay featuring Joel, Ellie, and even Bill. The game has various stealth elements, and it’s very easy to be swarmed when zombies are alerted. Moving quickly and silently will probably be the key to getting through most encounters without making too much of a scene. Resources are somewhat finite, too. So, managing them will be key to surviving as well.

Joel has also armed himself with melee strikes in the event that the undead gets too close to him and Ellie, briefly staggering them or killing them if they're downed. The gameplay loop itself lends itself to being a stealth title rather than an action-packed journey like Uncharted, one of Naughty Dog’s other PlayStation 3 IPs.

The PS5 remaster of The Last of Us is also significant in the fact that the PC version is also in development, meaning Steam users will be able to experience Joel and Ellie’s story and play it for themselves. Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part 1 are available now for PlayStation 5, but the PC version is still in development. The Last of Us is available now on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The next-gen remaster will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022.

