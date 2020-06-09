The Last of Us Part II Update 1.01 Will Add Photo Mode Alongside Additional Accessibility Options; Patch Notes Inside

The Last of Us Part II update 1.01 has been detailed and we’ve got you covered with the release notes for this day-one update.

Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated sequel is releasing globally next week, and as expected, the title will be receiving a day-one patch that weighs in at roughly 4GB.

The Last of Us Remastered featured a photo mode on day one, and as revealed through The Last of Us Part II Update 1.01 release notes, its sequel will as well.

In addition, the update will pack a model viewer, a concept art gallery, additional accessibility options, and general bug fixes and improvements. We’ve included the full release notes for the 1.01 update down below:

The Last of Us Part II Update 1.01 (Day-One) Release Notes PS4 New Features: Photo Mode Concept Art Gallery Model Viewer

General bug fixes and improvements

Additional accessibility options

As confirmed on the ResetEra forums, the game will be 93GB in size before compression and 78GB once installed.

As revealed earlier, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us sequel will offer numerous accessibility options that will allow a range of players to enjoy the title. Luckily, these options will not have any impact on the game’s atmosphere and tension.

The Last of Us Part II releases globally for PlayStation 4 next week on June 19.