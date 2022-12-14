The Last of Us Part 3 is Neil Druckmann’s Next Game, Movie Scooper Claims

The Last of Us Part 3 will be Neil Druckmann's next game, a well-known movie scooper has claimed. That's what reputable movie leaker ViewerAnon said on Twitter a few hours ago. According to Anon, the sequel to 2020's The Last of Us Part 2 is currently in production by developer Naughty Dog.

"Well, I'm not watching anything, so... Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog", the scooper tweeted.

The movie leaker also had something to say about his/her credibility when it comes to leaking games instead of movies. In addition, ViewerAnon claimed that the Uncharted series will be handled by another studio, although The Last of Us' upcoming multiplayer mode, Factions, will be arriving first. Last week, it was reported that the Uncharted series is being rebooted.

"I've seen a lot of "Should we trust this person?" from new people to the account, so various scoops I've had in the gaming-adjacent space: I revealed a whole lot of TLOU show details (ie Ashley Johnson as Anna), was the first to mention the existence of CRASH BANDICOOT 4, etc"

UNCHARTED will be handled by another studio, FACTIONS is coming first, not sure on the new IP. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 13, 2022

Interesting pieces of 'information' from this movie scooper. Of course, as is always the case with these kinds of rumors, please take the info above with a pinch of salt for now.

The Last of Us Part II was released back in June of 2020 for PlayStation 4. The critically-acclaimed title has since sold over 10 million copies. Here's what we wrote about the sequel in our review upon launch:

There isn't a single other game available on PlayStation 4 that can capture the bleakness of what Naughty Dog has created with this experience, save for the first The Last of Us. It's a harrowing narrative that can club you in the face with the message that this world just isn't fair for anyone. From a critical opinion, The Last of Us Part II is one of the finest pieces of cinematic gaming ever created, but Naughty Dog's final sendoff to this console generation might leave you crying in the shower.

The Last of Us Part I Remake will be released on March 3rd, 2023 for PC. On the other hand, the TV series will air on HBO starting on January 15th, 2023.