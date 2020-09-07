You have a chance to pick up a brand new, fully unlocked OnePlus 7T smartphone for $449, complete with the mighty Snapdragon 855+ chip.

Labor Day Deal Discounts the Mighty OnePlus 7T Smartphone to Just $449 with 128GB of Storage, 8GB of RAM

A great smartphone can make a world of difference in how you carry out your daily tasks. Don’t believe me? Go and buy one of those flip phones in 2020 and you will be tossed right into the Stone Age.

So, with that in mind, you can save $30 on a fully unlocked, super marvelous OnePlus 7T smartphone for Labor Day. Instead of paying the usual $479, you just have to pay $449 without entering any discount or coupon code.

The phone on discount is fully unlocked and will work with any carrier in the United States with full support for 4G LTE. Then there is the powerful Snapdragon 855+ chip under the hood with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that screams performance. If performance is what you are looking for, then this phone is where the party’s at.

To make your content come to life, this phone features a massive 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1800. It’s one of the best displays out there, and you shouldn’t expect any sort of compromises here, even at the low $449 price point.

If you are into photography, you will find three cameras at the back. One is the 48-megapixels main camera, then there’s the 16-megapixel ultra-wide and last but not the least, a 12-megapixel telephoto. All of these cameras will record video at up to 60 frames per second in 4K.

There is a lot to like here, and it’s best you discover more yourself. Just hit the link below and pick up this deal before it returns to its original price.

Buy OnePlus 7T HD1907, 8GB RAM + 128GB Memory, GSM 4G LTE Factory Unlocked for AT&T T-Mobile, Single Sim, US Model (Glacier Blue) - Was $479, now just $449

