Save $177 on a Brand New Unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra With 6.9-inch Screen, 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery and More

There’s no denying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of an Android flagship and offers customers nearly everything they want in a premium handset, except for a compelling price tag, of course. Thankfully, the latest discount on Amazon takes off $177 from the original amount, bringing down that price to $1,222.87. With the latest price cut, you’re free to acquire other accessories that would complement the purchase of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As for what you get with the Galaxy S20 Ultra? There are lots of reasons why you want to purchase it; firstly, it sports a massive 6.9-inch display. That’s practically going into tablet territory, and with that screen size, you have ample real estate to play games, consume content, and with that 120Hz refresh rate, it’s going to be a buttery smooth experience for the user. You can also switch between the 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates if you want to conserve battery life.

You won’t be limited to performance either, as the flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and is paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM plus 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This model is also unlocked, so you’ll be able to run it on any major U.S. carrier without experiencing network issues. In addition, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is also 5G compatible with sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, so you’ll experience blazing-fast connectivity speeds when browsing, streaming, or downloading.

Then, you have that capable camera, which provides a combination of ultrawide, telephoto, and regular cameras to provide an extreme level of versatility. The Galaxy S20 Ultra can also record 8K video at 24FPS, while the front side houses a 40MP sensor. Also, you won’t have to worry about battery life even with the 120Hz refresh rate and 5G modem active because that 5000mAh cell will be more than sufficient to last you the entire day.