Save $303 on a Brand New 65-inch 4K NanoCell TV from LG this Labor Day

A magnificent TV set will always remain the focal point of any living room. And if you are looking to add one to it or just willing to upgrade your older TV, then let LG be the brand to move forward with.

This Labor Day, the South Korean electronics giant is offering its marvelous Nano 8 Series TV with a massive 65-inch panel for a low price of $556. There are a lot of great features here that make this TV an excellent buy and we will cover the top ones here.

First and foremost, this TV has a stunning 4K panel which is bound to make your Netflix, Apple TV+, YouTube experience as best as possible. And thanks to the ‘Nano Color’ tech, this television will ensure what you are seeing is extremely vibrant.

Secondly, this television features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, therefore you can control it using either of those voice assistant. But, you also get support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol here, therefore you can beam whatever there is on your iPhone, iPad or Mac to the big screen without the need for an Apple TV.

Last but not the least, this TV supports local dimming on the panel, which equates to deeper blacks in darker scenes. Long story short, it looks great and that is all what you should care about.

This is a limited time deal, therefore act fast if you want this TV in your living room. As usual, there are no discount codes or coupons needed in order to bring the price down.

Buy LG 65SM8100AUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019) - Was $859, now just $556

