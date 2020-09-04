Samsung’s wild and beautiful Galaxy S20+ smartphone in the BTS Edition flavor is currently available for just $999, saving you $250 without lifting a finger.

Save $250 on a Fully Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition Smartphone

The Galaxy S20+ 5G is the best Samsung has to offer in the smartphone arena. Packing a 120Hz display, a powerful set of cameras and topped with speeds of 5G, it’s a smartphone you need to turn to if you demand nothing but the best. And right now it’s an even sweeter deal thanks to a deal on one of the best variants available - BTS Edition.

This is a regular Galaxy S20+ 5G smartphone but comes in a Haze Purple finish which you won’t find anywhere else. And Samsung actually charges a premium for this version if you are buying it fully unlocked - a cool $1,249. But it seems as though the company is channeling its inner generosity and giving everyone a chance to taste the BTS madness by bringing the price down to $999.

Apart from the wonderful Haze Purple finish, you also get a set of exclusive things with this smartphone and they are as follows:

Complete with live wallpaper, 7 collectable BTS photo cards, unique stickers, an inspiring lock screen and more, members of the A.R.M.Y. will not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

This smartphone is completely unlocked and will work with any carrier in the United States that supports 3G, 4G LTE and obviously, 5G.

