Save $30 on a Brand New Pair of AirPods Pro this Labor Day, Pay Just $219 Without Entering any Discount Code or Coupon

For Labor Day only, Apple is offering the AirPods Pro at an all-time low price on Amazon. This means you get access to Apple’s best-ever AirPods product by paying a low price of just $219. This deal saves you $30 instantly.

Saving any bit of money on AirPods is always welcome, but things get even better when you throw in the AirPods Pro into the equation as they are the cream of the crop in terms of features.

For $219, you get a lot of bang for your buck. You get the active noise cancelling which everyone is talking about, 24 hours of battery life, an in-ear design, adaptive EQ, Qi wireless charging and so much more.

In order to make this product your own, just head over to the link below, add it to your cart, check out, and wait for it to arrive so you can start listening to some tunes. And oh, there are no discount codes or coupons here. It’s pretty apparent at this point that Apple does not let anyone jump through hoops in order to bring the price down.

This is a Labor Day discount only, therefore it will expire at the end of the day.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $219

