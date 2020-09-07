Pick up a pair of brand new true wireless earphones from Dudios for an insanely low price of just $18 for a limited time.

Grab a Pair of Bluetooth 5.0 Dudios True Wireless Earphones this Labor Day for Just $18

True wireless earphones have become so cheap lately that you can skip a couple of lattes and enter the world of wireless audio. That’s what is going to happen today, and for $18 only, thanks to this deal from Dudios on Labor Day.

With a score of 4.2 out of 5, these earphones are extremely well-rated for the price. You get 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, 20 hours in total with the charging case included, Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection with your phone, tablet or laptop and a slick black finish that gives this product that stealthy look.

Thanks to the high-quality built-in microphones, you can rest assured that your voice will sound as good as it should be to the person you are talking to.

Everything is topped off with a design that is sweat-proof which means these earphones are perfect for use in a gym. It’s simply amazing that you are getting all of this for a low price of just $18.

In order to bring the price down, you have to enter a special discount code before checking out, which can be found below. You miss the code and you end up paying the full $30 price.

