Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announced for PC and Consoles

The Suikoden series is about to return to modern gaming hardware soon, as Konami has announced a remaster of the first two entries in the series.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars includes, as mentioned above, the first two entries in the series. Launching sometime in 2023 on PC and consoles, the remasters will feature many improvements, such as visual enhancements, new character drawings, improved sound, and new gameplay systems like double-speed battles, auto-battle, and more.

Graphical Improvements

Pixel sprites and environment art enhanced with new screen effects including lighting, clouds, and shadow animations Flickering flames, smoldering smoke, the movement of leaves and insects, all add up to a lively in-game atmosphere!

The effects and direction have been redesigned, bringing memorable scenes back to life in more beautiful ways!

New Character Drawings

All character portraits have been updated in HD. Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden released in 1995, has newly re-drawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound Improvements

Field Sound – A large number of environmental sounds not found in the original version, such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, and running footsteps, have been added. You can enjoy an immersive experience like never before!

Battle Sound – All sound effects are now in HD. In addition to the impact of the 3D effects, the realistic sound greatly enhances the dynamism of the battles!

Game System Improvements

Many new features have been added, such as dialogue log, auto-battle, double-speed battles, etc.

Following the announcement, IGN shared a new Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars gameplay video showcasing a boss battle against Neclord in Suikoden II. You can check out the video below.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More information on the remaster can be found on its official website.