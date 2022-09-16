Menu
Company

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announced for PC and Consoles

Francesco De Meo
Sep 16, 2022, 05:32 AM EDT
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster

The Suikoden series is about to return to modern gaming hardware soon, as Konami has announced a remaster of the first two entries in the series.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars includes, as mentioned above, the first two entries in the series. Launching sometime in 2023 on PC and consoles, the remasters will feature many improvements, such as visual enhancements, new character drawings, improved sound, and new gameplay systems like double-speed battles, auto-battle, and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Metal Gear Solid Series Cut Content Includes Voice Commands in MGS2 and More

Graphical Improvements

  • Pixel sprites and environment art enhanced with new screen effects including lighting, clouds, and shadow animations Flickering flames, smoldering smoke, the movement of leaves and insects, all add up to a lively in-game atmosphere!
  • The effects and direction have been redesigned, bringing memorable scenes back to life in more beautiful ways!

New Character Drawings

  • All character portraits have been updated in HD. Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden released in 1995, has newly re-drawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound Improvements

  • Field Sound – A large number of environmental sounds not found in the original version, such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, and running footsteps, have been added. You can enjoy an immersive experience like never before!
  • Battle Sound – All sound effects are now in HD. In addition to the impact of the 3D effects, the realistic sound greatly enhances the dynamism of the battles!

Game System Improvements

  • Many new features have been added, such as dialogue log, auto-battle, double-speed battles, etc.

Following the announcement, IGN shared a new Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars gameplay video showcasing a boss battle against Neclord in Suikoden II. You can check out the video below.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Silent Hill “Sakura” Story Will Feature Plenty of Mystery; Will Be More Than A “P.T. Demo”

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More information on the remaster can be found on its official website.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order