Konami Revenue Increases by 12%; Reiterates its Intention to Sell NFTs

Gaming companies are an ever-changing machine that has to make lots of money to even continue in their own industry. That much can be said about any company, and Konami is not any different from others in that regard. Earlier this week, Konami had released their nine-month report which covered the timespan up until December 2021.

Konami’s report details a 12% increase in revenue year-on-year to reach ¥215 billion ($1.8 billion). Operating profit was also on the rise, with a 48.8% growth to ¥60.3 billion ($525 million). The digital entertainment side of things (including gaming) performed well, with a 6.4% increase in revenue compared to the same period the previous year, reaching ¥154 billion ($1.3 billion).

It’d be rather hard to not think about recent ventures from the company, including making Castlevania-themed NFTs for sale or its Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card division.

Possibly one of the more damning things about this is that knowing Konami, they’re going to go and see the NFT trend through (as that’s their most recent venture in gaming minus Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel).

Worse still, is that they’ve doubled down, reiterating that they plan to continue selling NFTs. This quote is hidden pretty well within the document. It can be found within their 'Digital Entertainment' outlook.

We will also be selling Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in an effort to preserve content that has been loved by our customers as commemorative art.

In the consoles and PC section of matters, the team also highlighted the games Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart and Power Pro Kun Pocket R on Switch, with 2020's Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban continuing to deliver strong sales as well thanks to the release of a free update.

Mobile games also have been on the trend upwards for them, with titles like eFootball PES 2021 and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links reportedly performed very well globally, and Professional Baseball Spirits and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puro Yakyu “dominated the Japanese market.”