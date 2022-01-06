Konami Releases Castlevania-themed NFT Collection as Part of 35th Anniversary Celebration

As part of the celebration of the 35 years of Castlevania, Konami has announced that they are also going to jump into the NFT wagon as other corporations are with a Castlevania-themed collection. This collection is part of the Konami Memorial NFT collection and consists of NFTs surrounding various assets including BGM and game scenes.

According to a press release, the Memorial NFT collection for Castlevania includes 14 unique artworks from the Castlevania series celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the franchise. The artworks consist of game scenes, background music (BGM), and newly drawn visuals from across the series’ history. The full collection will be put up for worldwide auction on the OpenSea marketplace from January 12 at 5 pm (EST).

Some of the NFTs that will be auctioned include a pixel art version of Dracula's Castle newly drawn for the collection; the Background music for Vampire Killer from the original Castlevania; and a highlight movie edited with various gameplay footage across the Castlevania series, focusing on scenes that are most memorable to Castlevania fans. The movie condenses the records of the legendary vampire hunter, Simon Belmont, and his attack on Dracula’s Castle to 3 minutes and 34 seconds.

The Konami Memorial NFT collection is Konami's new initiative to "share content that has been loved by players all over the world, for many years". Needless to say, the company seems to be aiming to do this for a long time. As the company’s first project in this area and with NFTs and blockchain technology in its infancy, the company will continue to explore new developments and listen to player feedback following this initial collection.

Here's a sample of the "feedback" Konami seeks:

Konami is literally selling BGM video clips, animations, and virtual posters as auctioned NFTs. These are the kinds things you get free in, say, the Castlevania Collection lol.https://t.co/tV3CO9xQd5 — Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) January 6, 2022

Pachinko-slots isnt enough for Konami LMAO https://t.co/aekde2jZRM — Alligator Crunch (@AlfCock) January 6, 2022

Konami is funny because they didn't even write their own smart contract and instead use OpenSea contract. So fucking lazy, they could airdrop the tokens to fans who own the game or whatever but no -they need to be greedy so NO FUCKING THANKS since this is a pure cash grab https://t.co/dGuMjfl27b pic.twitter.com/kYWqXO9fSC — Pat (@Parpok206) January 6, 2022

Users who purchase the NFTs will also receive a limited deal in terms of how long they'll get to 'own' the NFT. "You will be entitled to have your desired nickname listed as the first purchaser of the NFT on our website," says Konami. However, the period of time your name will be online runs from mid-February 2022 to December 31st, 2022.