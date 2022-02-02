Western Digital intros WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSDs: 1 TB For $129.99, 2 TB For $269.99

Western Digital announces the newest addition to their WD_BLACK portfolio, the WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD. In contrast, games offer robust and immensely more significant worlds for next-gen gamers, the demand for optimization, and higher storage levels for added downloadable content and updates.

Western Digital motivates gamers to boost their gaming setups with the introduction of the WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD

The new WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD gives users improved performance and power efficiency by offering a maximum speed increase of 40% on routine and 20% on power efficiency compared to previous generations by the company.

Lukos introduces a unique 14″ ultrawide 4K portable gaming display on Kickstarter

The WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD showcases a PCIe Gen4 interface, delivering premium read speeds as high as 5,150MB/s (only found on 1TB and 2TB models). The newest SSD energizes in-game responsiveness, minimizes stutter, and provides smooth streaming for a performance gain that gamers can see and feel in their games.

The WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is an available alternative for gamers searching for a transition to PCIe Gen4 technology while allowing for backward compatibility for users with PCIe Gen3 systems. Objectively built for PC gaming, the new SSD drive from Western Digital is an outstanding solution for fanatic PC builders and long-time gamers wanting to upgrade their gaming experience.





Fundamental characteristics of the new drive include:

Blazing fast sequential read speeds up to 5,150 MB/s (1TB and 2TB models only) for quick game load times

Smooth streaming and minimal in-game stutter thanks to the drive’s PCIe Gen4 compatibility with modern motherboards and laptops

The output of the new SSD is consistent with maximum speed thanks to advanced thermal management and 20% increased power efficiency over previous generation internal NVMe SSDs.

The WD BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is currently available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and will be available from select partnering etailers, retailers, and resellers for varying price points between $59.00-$269.00. The newest SSD from Western Digital will start shipping on February 2nd, 2022, with available storage sizes of 250GB ($59.99), 500GB ($79.99), 1TB ($129.99), and 2TB ($269.99)

For more information about the WD_BLACK line of purpose-built gaming solutions, head over to WDBlack's website see their line of products. Fans and users interested in more up-to-date information should follow WD BLACK’s official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch pages to stay on the latest developments from the company.