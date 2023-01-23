Download: Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 With New Features and Improvements

Today, Apple has seen fit to release its latest updates for compatible Macs and Apple Watch models. Previously, macOS Ventura 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 were available to developers as a beta. Now, all compatible Apple products are eligible to download the latest updates. Check out more details on the latest macOS Ventura 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 and how you can download them.

Apple has finally released macOS Ventura 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 to the general public - Download now

Starting with macOS Ventura 13.2, you can download the latest build for free on your supported Mac using the Software Update section in System Settings. As for what features you should expect, macOS Ventura 13.2 brings Security Keys for Apple ID for physical two-factor authentication. The latest build also fixes various bugs and issues relating to the Freeform app and VoiceOver. Check out the full changelog below:

This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac. - Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

- Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

- Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Apart from macOS Ventura 13.2 release, you can now also download watchOS 9.3 on your compatible Apple Watch. You can download macOS 9.3 on your wearable by heading over to the dedicated Watch app on your iPhone and navigating to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch is plugged into a charger and has over 50 percent of battery life. Also, your Apple Watch should be in the range of your iPhone. watchOS 9.3 brings bug fixes and performance improvements to the table as well as adds a new Unity Mosaic watch face in celebration of Black History Month.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will update you guys on the latest features and new additions, so be sure to stick around for more details. Unlike the previous version, the latest updates only bring minor updates to the table. However, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and security updates are welcome addition. Apple has also released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to the public today with new features and improvements. Are you looking to install the latest updates right now or wait for the feedback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.