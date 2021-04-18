Patriot Viper Launches the VP4300 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Series

Patriot Viper has released the VP4300 M.2 Gen 4 SSD series with two different capacities of either 1 TB or 2 TB with a maximum read speed of 7,400 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,800 MB/s. This SSD series features a graphene heatshield to provide high thermal dissipation to avoid overheating in smaller PC builds or an aluminum heatshield designed for high thermal dissipation and high durability. Both models are currently available through Patriot's Store, with the 1 TB model featuring a price of $260.99 and the 2 TB model featuring a price of $517.99.

The VP4300 M.2 SSD comes with two heat shields and incredibly fast read and write speeds

Patriot Viper's VP4300 M.2 SSD series offers fast read and write speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,800 MB/s, respectively. These fast data transfer speeds ensure PC builders that their PC should boot quickly and allow programs to load quickly. These speeds are provided by the cutting-edge PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe controller, allowing this NVMe drive to take advantage of the higher bandwidth provided by the Gen 4 M.2 slot.

The VP4300 M.2 SSD comes with two low-profile heatsinks, and the aluminum heatshield design gives the user a unique design while providing high durability to the drive. In contrast, the graphene heatshield features a single-use design which allows this drive to avoid overheating even in smaller PC builds. Both of these heatsinks have a black color scheme and feature the Viper VP4300 PCIe m.2 Gen4 x4 SSD name in white, ensuring that if anyone looks to see your PC system, they'll know the SSD that you have installed at just a glance!

These drives are supported by a 5-year warranty which ensures buyers that they won't need to replace their boot drive for quite some time. These drives also include Advance Flash Management and various other features to make this drive fast and reliable for everyday operations. This high reliability is perfect for heavy workloads like gaming or acting as your PC's boot drive.

The VP4300 M.2 SSD comes in two different capacities, and these capacities include a 1 TB and a 2 TB model. These models are currently available from Patriot Viper's website, with the 2 TB model being priced at $517.99 and the 1 TB model having a price of $260.99.