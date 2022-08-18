Menu
Company

Samsung Begins Development of 1 TB DDR5 Memory Modules

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 18, 2022
Image source: Samsung

Samsung has begun the development of its next-generation DDR5 memory modules which would feature capacities of up to 1 TB.

Samsung Readies 1 TB DDR5 Memory Modules For Next-Gen Server & HPC Solutions

With advancements in computer systems and components, the need for higher forms of memory is becoming an essential requirement in today's world. As we head closer to the launches of Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and AMD's Ryzen 7000 series, DDR5 is gradually becoming the norm for the mainstream consumer space.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55″ & 165Hz Gaming Display

Especially with most users looking into purchasing DDR5 memory with capacities as high as 32GB. Meanwhile, the server space is a whole different ballgame with Samsung reported to have surpassed 64GB, 128GB, 512 GB, and even 768 GB capacities by developing the first 1TB DDR5 memory module for this fall's EPYC Genoa release.

samsung-1-tb-ddr5-memory-capacity-_-amd-epyc-genoa-_2
samsung-1-tb-ddr5-memory-capacity-_-amd-epyc-genoa-_1
samsung-1-tb-ddr5-memory-capacity-_-amd-epyc-genoa-_3
2 of 9

Compared to DDR4 memory and older memory modules, the voltage for DDR5 is reduced to 1.1V, while the frequencies can reach up to 7200MHz or higher, and the banks are then raised to 32, which is double the original. The number of bits that are prefetched has also increased to 16n.

Researchers at Samsung are studying and developing higher capacity levels. The company is increasing the capacity to 32Gb for the DRAM while increasing the number of stacks to eight. The company hopes to reach 32Gb with 3D-Stacking and 8-Hi stacks while keeping the single memory capacity to a premium level, surpassing SSD hard drives.

Rumors in the industry have stated that the company is developing DDR6 memory, with possible capacities of 1TB. However, it appears that the company has reached the said capacity before the arrival of the newer technology. The cost of a 1TB DDR5 module would be pretty expensive, especially for consumers, so the focused client would be enterprises and cloud servers. AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa"  Zen 4 CPUs will require such a high amount of bandwidth and capacities to feed the 96 cores and 192 threads they have to offer.

Once the technology switches to DDR6 capacities, sizes higher than 1TB may not seem as surprising or staggering by the standards reached at those times. You can find out more about Samsung's advancements here.

News Source: Harukaze5719

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order