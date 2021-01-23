GIGABYTE Introduces the AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD

The AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD features the second generation PCIe 4.0x4 controller, supporting sequential read speeds of up to 7 GB per second. This SSD comes in two different capacities, 1 TB and 2 TB, and comes in the form factor of M.2 2280. The AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD comes with a large SSD heatsink.

The AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD offers rapid data transfer speeds with two different capacities, a 1 TB model and a 2 TB model

The AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD offers some fantastic features which can easily set it apart from other SSDs. One of the main features of this SSD is the huge SSD cooler, which features two heat pipes. These two heat pipes go right into the center of the aluminum heatsink, which features a predominately black color scheme. This SSD cooler utilizes a 7 nm High compatibility heat spreader with an aluminum M2 baseplate, and this called also utilizes Dual-side high thermal conductivity pads.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division, stated, "The storage devices are taking advantage of the PCIe 4.0 transfer speed that raised from 5 GB/s to almost 8 GB/s, which is great news for users who expect to optimize storage performance and reduce the bottleneck of system operation. AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs further advance the standards set by our previous SSD products to provide users with breakthrough performance. After the OS is installed, uses can enjoy an unprecedented 7 GB/s read speed with 1 TB or 2 TB storage capability. The thermal solution and the double-sided thermal pad are designed to slow down the throttling that might occur at the high-speed operation of SSD, thus boost the system performance."

The AORUS Gen4 7000s M.2 NVMe SSD offers some fantastic performance, and this performance is powered by the second generation PCIe 4.0x4 controller. This controller is called the PS5018-E18, which can provide sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB per second and provide sequential write speeds of up to 5,500 MB per second.

This SSD is expected to have two different capacities, either a 2 TB model or a 1 TB model. These two different capacities ensure that gamers will purchase the SSD that best fits their specific PC setup.