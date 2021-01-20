The Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available both digitally and physically, publisher THQ Nordic has confirmed.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was finally announced for Nintendo’s hybrid platform yesterday. Following the announcement, some wondered whether the Switch port would also be released on cartridge. As it turns out, this will be the case. Not only will the R.A. Salvatore-written RPG release physically, but it has also been confirmed that the cartridge will contain the full game. As such, no downloads will be required for those purchasing the physical version.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning is Arriving on the Nintendo Switch on March 16

There will be both, a digital and a physical edition available for the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The physical edition will have the FULL game on the cartridge, NO downloads are required. #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/uWKeF6EPoU — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) January 20, 2021

Numerous recent physical Switch re-releases don’t contain the actual game on the cartridge, including the recently released Switch version of Bioshock: The Collection, which requires players to download more than 30GB of additional data.

A great development for Kingdoms of Amalur fans purchasing the game physically on the Switch.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning releases on the Nintendo Switch on March 16th, 2021.