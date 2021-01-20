Kingdoms of Amalur Switch Version Will be Available Both Physically and Digitally; Physical Edition Will Contain Full Game on Cartridge
The Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available both digitally and physically, publisher THQ Nordic has confirmed.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was finally announced for Nintendo’s hybrid platform yesterday. Following the announcement, some wondered whether the Switch port would also be released on cartridge. As it turns out, this will be the case. Not only will the R.A. Salvatore-written RPG release physically, but it has also been confirmed that the cartridge will contain the full game. As such, no downloads will be required for those purchasing the physical version.
There will be both, a digital and a physical edition available for the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The physical edition will have the FULL game on the cartridge, NO downloads are required. #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/uWKeF6EPoU
— Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) January 20, 2021
Numerous recent physical Switch re-releases don’t contain the actual game on the cartridge, including the recently released Switch version of Bioshock: The Collection, which requires players to download more than 30GB of additional data.
A great development for Kingdoms of Amalur fans purchasing the game physically on the Switch.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning releases on the Nintendo Switch on March 16th, 2021.
- Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor
- The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play
- Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills
- Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!
- Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!
- Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore
- Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy - all central to the primary mission
- Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death
- Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having "more content than any single-player game deserves!"
- Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning
