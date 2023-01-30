Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Darksiders Remastered Dev Is Working On High Profile THQ Nordic IP

Kaiko Games may not be among the better-known development studios, but it is still one to follow, as it has released some solid remasters in the past few years, such as Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Darksiders Remastered, also proving it has what it takes to create original content with the Fatesword expansion.

As reported by My Nintendo News, Kaiko Games is now working on a high profile THQ Nordic IP in the Action Adventure genre, recruiting staff to work on this new title. The job ads don't tell us much about this mysterious title, but the Senior Designer ad suggests this game will feature big and complex environments, dungeons, and locations, which would fit in both a Kingdoms of Amalur sequel and a new Darksiders title. The Action Adventure genre tag doesn't fit the former, however, so Kaiko Games may be working on a new entry in the Darksiders series.

As mentioned above, Kaiko Games' latest game is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, which is a solid remaster of the cult classic originally released back in the PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 generation. The remaster has been expanded with the Fatesworn expansion, which wraps up the story rather nicely, as I highlighted in my review.

With an engaging story, amazing lore and worldbuilding that fit nicely with what has been established in the main campaign, and a huge number of new well-crafted additions, ranging from a new location to new mechanics, new enemy types, and gear, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn is a great way to end the story that started back in 2012 and a very good reason to journey back to Amalur one more time. The new content doesn't stray too far from what we have already seen, however, so only those who did fall to the dated charms of the base game will find it truly worthwhile.

With the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning developer Kaiko Games still recruiting staff for its next title, it is unlikely we will hear more about it anytime soon. We will keep you updated on it as soon as possible, however, so stay tuned for all the latest news.