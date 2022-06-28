Kingdom Come: Deliverance Has Sold Over Five Million Units

Czech game developer Warhorse Studios announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now sold over five million units across all platforms. To celebrate the occasion, the studio announced a contest where fans can win one of five diorama figurines of protagonist Henry by telling their favorite Kingdom Come: Deliverance story.

Today we celebrate the milestone of more than 5 million copies of #KingdomComeDeliverance sold across all platforms. Thank you for your loyalty!

Win 1 of 5 Henry Diorama Figurines by telling your favorite KCD story on our Facebook, Steam or in a Tweet below.

Deadline 7/7/2022 pic.twitter.com/A2fh7nNYNh — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 27, 2022

Kingdom Come: Deliverance launched in February 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One after having been originally funded via Kickstarter. The open world first-person roleplaying game is set in Medieval Bohemia, providing a realistic experience where the main character isn't saving the world or anything of the sort. A year after the game's debut, when Kingdom Come: Deliverance had already sold over two million copies, publisher Deep Silver acquired Warhorse Studios via its parent company (then named THQ Nordic and now known as Embracer Group).

The game received lots of post-launch supports with some official DLCs and mod tools released to the community. Two years ago, Warhorse Studios said Kingdom Come: Deliverance had surpassed the milestone of three million copies; they also mentioned expanding the workforce as they started a new project, likely to be a sequel (which should still be made with CryEngine technology, at least according to PR Manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling).

In late 2020, Warhorse Studios announced a partnership with Wild Sheep Content, a Los Angeles-based company founded by former Netflix executive Erik Barmack, to create a live-action adaptation of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance IP. Wild Sheep Content is also working on a Western-developed live-action adaptation of SEGA's Yakuza.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance eventually launched on Nintendo Switch thanks to Saber Interactive (another company acquired by the Embracer Group). Warhorse Studios has been quiet for a long time on what's coming next, but we expect that that will change in the not-too-distant future. Stay tuned to get all the latest rumors and news.